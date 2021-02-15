LIVE BLOG: Winter storm impacts Northeast Ohio

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday afternoon.

It will come in two phases.

The first starts at 7 a.m.

That will bring 1 to 3 inches for most people.

The second starts at 5 p.m.

That will bring an additional 6 to 9 inches.

There will be 8 to 12 inches on the ground by Tuesday morning.

Here is a list of trouble spots from OHGO.

  • US 20 @ CR 296
  • SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
  • IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
  • US 250 @ Huron County Garage
  • IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
  • IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
  • IR 271 @ IR 90
  • IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
  • US 422 @ SR 44
  • SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir
  • SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

LIVE UPDATES

