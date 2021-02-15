LIVE BLOG: Winter storm impacts Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday afternoon.

It will come in two phases.

The first starts at 7 a.m.

That will bring 1 to 3 inches for most people.

The second starts at 5 p.m.

That will bring an additional 6 to 9 inches.

There will be 8 to 12 inches on the ground by Tuesday morning.

Here is a list of trouble spots from OHGO.

US 20 @ CR 296

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

US 250 @ Huron County Garage

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 271 @ IR 90

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

US 422 @ SR 44

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

LIVE UPDATES

7AM: This is a plow on US 33 in Meigs County, one of more than 1,120 out across the state right now. Snow is slowing down in western Ohio, but picking up in eastern Ohio. We'll clean this up and be ready for the second round later today. If you can, please stay home. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/7LZeAsrmQ8 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 15, 2021

Disabled vehicle with tow on scene, SR 2 EB at Middle Ridge. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 15, 2021

Accident 90W before SR 83. 2 cars. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 15, 2021

(SEE ALL OF MY WEATHER TWEETS TODAY FOR FORECAST CLARIFICATION) If we get 10" of snow with this event (over 2 overlapping days) this will be the SECOND time this winter (11/30-12/1) and the first time with TWO in one winter since 2009 pic.twitter.com/cmYzjxz76h — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 15, 2021

300 plows on the roads this morning in NE Ohio. Slow down and check OHGO for real time traffic updates. pic.twitter.com/Pfv4keLksY — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) February 15, 2021

As of 6:30am, we have more than 1,100 crews out across the state. They are plowing and treating state and US routes and all interstates. Please give them room to work and if you can, stay home. #ODOTwinter https://t.co/qJYpOJB7Hh — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 15, 2021

(SEE ALL OF MY WEATHER TWEETS TODAY FOR FORECAST CLARIFICATION)



Snow specifics:



Round #1: Light. Through 11am today. 1-2"

Round #2: Heavier. Late afternoon thru 5am Tuesday. 6-9"

Local Lake Effect: Tuesday AM. Additional Accumulations — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 15, 2021

(SEE ALL OF MY WEATHER TWEETS TODAY FOR FORECAST CLARIFICATION) One of the graphics on the https://t.co/e4zdxbNWhf forecast discussion: Total snowfall by NOON Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wvYAsFi3hM — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 15, 2021

6AM: This is the view from one of our plows on US 24 in Defiance County, one of 1,123 crews out across the state. If you can, please stay home. If you must drive, allow extra time to reach your destination and give our crews room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/05bMLSRUxJ — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 15, 2021

The City of Hudson has issued an Emergency Snow Parking Ban effective through 1 pm Tuesday. Please remove vehicles from the streets during this time. Not only will it help crews clear the roads, but it will save your vehicle from possible damage due to ice & debris from plows. pic.twitter.com/GbxBHABjdD — City of Hudson, Ohio – Government (@CityofHudsonOH) February 15, 2021

(1/4)Snow has officially begun to fall! A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1PM Tuesday. Rapidly deteriorating conditions are expected for the Monday evening commute, with lingering impacts to the Tuesday morning commute. Make sure you are prepared. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/42mOWIemmF — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 15, 2021

The @fox8news weather forecast discussion is UPDATED with all necessary winter weather information including TIMING, SNOWFALL AMOUNTS and DURATION along with the 8day forecast https://t.co/njJMYq2nKp pic.twitter.com/EHaSA54g35 — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 15, 2021

5:30AM: We have more than 1,100 crews out across the state right now plowing and treating state and US routes outside municipalities and all interstates. This is the view from one on US 42 in Madison County. Please give them room to work and stay home, if possible. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/XvwQ747rQA — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 15, 2021

Light snow in Westlake. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 15, 2021

One of our plows out on SR 32 in Pike County. As of 4:45am, we have 1,060 crews out across the state right now. Starting to see slower traffic speeds where heavy snow is falling in southern Ohio. Be extra alert this morning. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/wVSm7DXFOg — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) February 15, 2021

Here is our latest storm-total snowfall forecast for this Mon morning through early Tues afternoon. Please check https://t.co/kg0MvphMJJ periodically for updates. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/yhPw33lamK — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 14, 2021