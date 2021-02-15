LIVE BLOG: Winter storm impacts Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday afternoon.
It will come in two phases.
The first starts at 7 a.m.
That will bring 1 to 3 inches for most people.
The second starts at 5 p.m.
That will bring an additional 6 to 9 inches.
There will be 8 to 12 inches on the ground by Tuesday morning.
Here is a list of trouble spots from OHGO.
- US 20 @ CR 296
- SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
- IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
- US 250 @ Huron County Garage
- IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
- IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
- IR 271 @ IR 90
- IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
- US 422 @ SR 44
- SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir
- SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
