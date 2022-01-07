Live blog: Whiteout conditions for some in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Winter weather is impacting Northeast Ohio Friday.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken described the drive as “pretty bad” with “whiteout conditions.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation says hundreds of plows are on the road.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio through Saturday morning as some will see 3 to 6 inches of lake effect snow.
Live Updates
5:17 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on the I-90 lake effect corridor due to winter weather.
5:05 a.m. – ODOT began pretreating the roads Thursday.
4:59 a.m. – Multiple school closings are coming in. Check the list here.