Live blog: Whiteout conditions for some in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Winter weather is impacting Northeast Ohio Friday.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken described the drive as “pretty bad” with “whiteout conditions.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation says hundreds of plows are on the road.

4AM: Nearly 740 plows, like these on I-490 near Cleveland and SR 217 in Lawrence County, remain out across the state this morning. They are patrolling, treating, and plowing roadways to keep you safe. Please keep them safe by allowing them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/QMXdiLwIV6 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 7, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio through Saturday morning as some will see 3 to 6 inches of lake effect snow.

Live Updates

Take it slow on the roads this morning and be sure to allow plenty of room for snow plows. More info on this heavy band of snow can be found here: https://t.co/IpQAupFhbD https://t.co/dv6f0goL8J — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 7, 2022

5:17 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on the I-90 lake effect corridor due to winter weather.

5:05 a.m. – ODOT began pretreating the roads Thursday.

4:59 a.m. – Multiple school closings are coming in. Check the list here.

We are in GroundFox! Right now we are traveling along I 90 in Mentor and the roads are snow-covered. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 7, 2022