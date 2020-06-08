Live Blog: Weekend protests stayed peaceful in NE Ohio; Cleveland police still looking for rioting, looting suspects

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The nation continues to rally together against police brutality and racism in the name of George Floyd.

George Floyd with his now 6 year-old daughter, Gianna. These photos were taken when Gianna was a baby.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

Several peaceful demonstrations took place across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Law enforcement officers and city officials were seen marching with protesters.

These peaceful, nonviolent protests come just a week after riots occurred in downtown Cleveland. Several businesses were heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured.

Photo courtesy Mark Manning

Peaceful Unity March in Port Clinton on June 6, 2020. (SkyFOX Photo)

One hundred seventeen people have been arrested in connection to the violent protests in downtown Cleveland on May 30. The offenses range from aggravated rioting, vandalism and breaking curfew.

Cleveland police are asking for help to identify some of the rioters caught on video.

One woman was seen beating a protester with a bat outside the Justice Center and later stealing from a downtown store. There is also video of two men trying to set fire to a building downtown on May 30.

Female Wanted for Aggravated Rioting and Vandalism During May 30, 2020 Civil Unrest in Downtown Cleveland https://t.co/ofqVwhlAq4 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 6, 2020

Males Wanted for Arson and Rioting Offenses During May 30, 2020 Civil Unrest in Downtown Cleveland https://t.co/gVMlRzPg0a — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 6, 2020

