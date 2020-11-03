LIVE blog: Voters decide who will lead the nation; where Trump and Biden will spend Election Day

November 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – America’s longest election season comes to a close Tuesday.

President Donald Trump filed for re-election on January 20, 2017.

His first challenger filed in August of 2017.

More than 3 years and 30 candidates later and countless debates, we’re down to two.

President Donald Trump is running against former Vice President Joe Biden for the highest office in the nation.

Nearly 100 million people have already cast a ballot – either absentee or in-person across the country.

Polls in Ohio close at 7:30 p.m.

6 a.m. headlines

(WJW) – President Donald Trump didn’t get back to the White House until about 1:30 a.m. this morning.

He had 10 rallies in battleground states over the last two days.

Today, he’s traveling to Arlington, Virginia where he’ll visit the “RNC Annex.”

That’s where people have been working on his re-election campaign.

He’ll be back at the White House before lunchtime.

He is expected to watch the returns there with his family tonight.

Vice President Joe Biden will spend Election Night in Wilmington, Delaware with Dr. Jill Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff.

Biden has no events scheduled today.

Sen. Harris will hold an event in Detroit.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be in Columbus this afternoon.