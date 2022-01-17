Live blog: ‘Vehicles stuck everywhere’: Updates on winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you don’t have to drive, please stay home.

All roads are horrible. Please stay home. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

The winter snow storm our FOX 8 Team has been forecasting arrived overnight and is dumping snow in some spots at a pace of 2 inches an hour.

ODOT reported having about 1000 trucks out on the road overnight.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken said Monday there were “vehicles stuck everywhere.”

The snow will continue through late Monday when lake effect kicks in.

5:40 a.m. – “Travel is strongly discouraged.” – ODOT tweet.

5:38 a.m. – “The wet, heavy snow that was falling last night has transitioned to a light, fluffy snow this AM. Winds have drastically increased this morning, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph through the day today. This will create additional hazards in the form of blowing snow and drifting.” – NWS tweet.

5:22 a.m. – Ramp I-480 West to I-77 South CLOSED because of a crash.

5:21 a.m. – The left lane is closed on I-76 East at SR-8 North, due to snow/ice.

5:20 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather.

4:58 a.m. – I 71 S/SR 176 S/I 90 EB ramp coming into downtown Cleveland is closed due to weather until further notice.

303 between Brecksville Rd – 271 / semi blocking. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

Brecksville Rd ramp to 77 SB car blocking the ramp — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

Semi truck blocking 271N near the rest area in Richfield — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

90EB TO 90/71 SB CLOSED pic.twitter.com/DRMDDZi9jW — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

76E at SR 8 pic.twitter.com/Onqmv5Co3A — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

A motorist with a shovel on E. 22 trying to get himself unstuck! pic.twitter.com/pG2w5hPo5O — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022

Talking with dispatch in Independence. Avoid the 77/480 ramps. Vehicles stuck everywhere. Snow is too deep for ramps to be passable. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 17, 2022