Live blog: ‘Vehicles stuck everywhere’: Updates on winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you don’t have to drive, please stay home.
The winter snow storm our FOX 8 Team has been forecasting arrived overnight and is dumping snow in some spots at a pace of 2 inches an hour.
ODOT reported having about 1000 trucks out on the road overnight.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken said Monday there were “vehicles stuck everywhere.”
The snow will continue through late Monday when lake effect kicks in.
Live updates
5:40 a.m. – “Travel is strongly discouraged.” – ODOT tweet.
5:38 a.m. – “The wet, heavy snow that was falling last night has transitioned to a light, fluffy snow this AM. Winds have drastically increased this morning, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph through the day today. This will create additional hazards in the form of blowing snow and drifting.” – NWS tweet.
5:22 a.m. – Ramp I-480 West to I-77 South CLOSED because of a crash.
5:21 a.m. – The left lane is closed on I-76 East at SR-8 North, due to snow/ice.
5:20 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather.
4:58 a.m. – I 71 S/SR 176 S/I 90 EB ramp coming into downtown Cleveland is closed due to weather until further notice.