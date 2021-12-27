Live blog: Stefanski speaks after Browns loss to Packers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday is taking questions from media after a close 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas Day.

LIVE BLOG:

  • “Our focus is on the Steelers”
  • “It’s not fun to watch the interceptions reel with the quarterback but you have to learn from it”
  • “(Mayfield) didn’t play to his standard.”
  • Game against Steelers is going to be a 60-minute fight

While QB Baker Mayfield, Stefanski and other key starters were back on the field, Cleveland’s defense was without many of it’s starters for a 2nd straight game.

The Browns take on the Steelers in the New Year on January 3 at 8:15 p.m.

