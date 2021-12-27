Live blog: Stefanski speaks after Browns loss to Packers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday is taking questions from media after a close 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas Day.

LIVE BLOG:

“Our focus is on the Steelers”

“It’s not fun to watch the interceptions reel with the quarterback but you have to learn from it”

“(Mayfield) didn’t play to his standard.”

Game against Steelers is going to be a 60-minute fight

While QB Baker Mayfield, Stefanski and other key starters were back on the field, Cleveland’s defense was without many of it’s starters for a 2nd straight game.

The Browns take on the Steelers in the New Year on January 3 at 8:15 p.m.