CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 11-5 Cleveland Browns have one more regular season game before heading to the playoffs, and it’s this Sunday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with the media Wednesday regarding injuries and who is going to be playing in the weekend game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

LIVE BLOG:

“We’re going to take this opportunity to rest some guys,” Stefanski said.

As far as quarterback is concerned, Stefanski said Joe Flacco would be rested.

Jeff Driskel is going to be the starting quarterback, with PJ Walker at backup.

Stefanski said he would not go position by position, not confirming whether Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper would be sidelined.

“I don’t know that Myles needs to prove anything to anyone on the football field … we’ll see if he plays on Sunday.”

“We’re handling this week now,” he said.

No update on kicker Dustin Hopkins’ health.

WR Elijah Moore is still in concussion protocol but progressing.

***

Sunday’s game is taking place in Cincinnati at 1 p.m. It’s still not locked in who the Browns are going to be playing during their Wild Card game. Date and time are also not confirmed.

This season, the Browns are 8-1 at home and 3-4 on the road. Stick with FOX 8 for game coverage.