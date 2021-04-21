LIVE Blog: Spring snow brings up to 4 inches for many with thousands of power outages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Many areas overnight saw up to 4 inches of snow in Northeast Ohio.

That’s causing some outages with power lines weighed down under the weight of the snow and also tree branches snapping.

On the highways and interstates, some areas just have one lane clear.

The secondary roads are in a little rougher shape, but ground temps should help get melting going as the sun rises.

We’re keeping updated minute-by-minute below.

LIVE UPDATES

5:09 a.m. – More than 21,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power.

4:39 a.m. – More than 15,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power. The bulk of the outages are in Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Medina counties.

