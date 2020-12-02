LIVE Blog: Snow is gone; some problems remain across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect snow ended overnight, but many people in Northeast Ohio have plenty have shoveling left to do.
The Winter Storm Warning for portions of Northeast Ohio is set to expire at 10 a.m. along with the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch.
Road crews have been working to clear streets and highways since Monday night.
Follow below for real-time updates on power outages, road conditions, snow parking bans, and any weather headlines that might affect your day.
LIVE UPDATES
5:02 a.m. – FirstEnergy reports more than 46,000 people are without power.
5 a.m. – FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says sun glare on the roads will be a problem today.