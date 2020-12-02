LIVE Blog: Snow is gone; some problems remain across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect snow ended overnight, but many people in Northeast Ohio have plenty have shoveling left to do.

The Winter Storm Warning for portions of Northeast Ohio is set to expire at 10 a.m. along with the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch.

Road crews have been working to clear streets and highways since Monday night.

Follow below for real-time updates on power outages, road conditions, snow parking bans, and any weather headlines that might affect your day.

LIVE UPDATES

Accident reported in #Lorain on Lorain Rd / Rt 10 EB after Rt 57 #traffic https://t.co/IXfI2jHBEJ — TTWN Cleveland (@TotalTrafficCLE) December 2, 2020

5:02 a.m. – FirstEnergy reports more than 46,000 people are without power.

5 a.m. – FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says sun glare on the roads will be a problem today.

Full Red Line rail service has been restored. Blue Line service has also been restored. Green Line remains suspended at this time. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) December 2, 2020

Accident 77N before the Rest Area. Left lane — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 2, 2020

Valley Pkwy still closed in Strongsville and N. Royalton. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 2, 2020

Albion CLOSED Blodgett – Scotch Pine in Strongsville. Wires down. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 2, 2020

271N before Miles. Disabled vehicle blocking. I'm told to expect icy conditions along 271. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 2, 2020

As of 9:45pm, we still have around 800 crews out continuing to plow and treat roadways across Ohio. This is the view from a dash cam in a plow on SR-88 near the Ohio/Pennsylvania line in Trumbull County. Please give our crews room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/doR5S2RwLb — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 2, 2020

Here is a look at one of our trucks on I-90 near Kirtland, OH. As of 7:00 P.M., we have over 860 crews still out on Ohio roadways. They continue to work until roadways are clear. Please, if you are driving this evening, give them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/SzcX8T3G4a — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 2, 2020