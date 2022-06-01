CLEVELAND (WJW)– A round of severe storms is rolling through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties until 10 p.m.

The storm storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail.

Here are updates on damage:

5:50 p.m.

More power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio. There are now more than 4,900 customers without power in Cuyahoga County. A majority of those are in North Royalton.

There’s also over 5,500 Lorain County customers, over 1,000 Portage County customers, over 4,800 Trumbull County customers and over 1,200 Mahoning County customers without power.

5:30 p.m.

More than 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Lorain County. A majority of those are in the city of Lorain.

4:15 p.m.

Massillon police said there are reports of powerlines and trees down in the area of 14th Street and Lawn Avenue.

Tree down on 17th Street SW in Massillon on June 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Abby Halter)