LIVE BLOG: Road crews hard at work as drivers are urged to stay off the roads

News

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Snow-covered roads are making driving difficult Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and city road crews have been working around the clock to get them cleared, but it is a difficult ride in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures are also going to feel like single digits this morning, making it hazardous to be out.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Northeast Ohio through Tuesday afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES

5:20 a.m. – Here’s a list of trouble spots from OHGO:

  • US 20 @ CR 296
  • SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
  • US 250 @ Huron County Garage
  • IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
  • IR 77 @ SR 82
  • IR 271 @ IR 77
  • IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd
  • SR 528 @ SR 87
  • SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

5:15 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 east and west in Lake County.

