LIVE BLOG: Road crews hard at work as drivers are urged to stay off the roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Snow-covered roads are making driving difficult Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and city road crews have been working around the clock to get them cleared, but it is a difficult ride in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures are also going to feel like single digits this morning, making it hazardous to be out.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Northeast Ohio through Tuesday afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES

480 at 271 in Warrensville – a couple one car accidents. Cars sliding / spinning out. Slow down. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 16, 2021

Accident reported 90W near Eddy. 🚗🦊 on the way. #Groundfox @fox8news — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 16, 2021

As the snow departs the area today, cold arctic air will move in! Overnight low temps are expected to be in the single digits, with sub-zero wind chills expected. The coldest wind chill values will occur in the early overnight hours as winds persist over the area. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/t5PZTuOt4r — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 16, 2021

Due to weather, in-person classes are canceled & College buildings are closed today, Tues., Feb. 16, 2021. Online classes & services continue. pic.twitter.com/TTICtjhQ2T — Tri-C (@TriCedu) February 16, 2021

Accident 271S exit to Forbes. Tow on the way. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 16, 2021

5:20 a.m. – Here’s a list of trouble spots from OHGO:

US 20 @ CR 296

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

US 250 @ Huron County Garage

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 77 @ SR 82

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

SR 528 @ SR 87

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

5:15 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 east and west in Lake County.

138 school districts closed today (234 total in our @fox8news school closing system) pic.twitter.com/7mOChs4Ayk — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 16, 2021

A look a road conditions this morning pic.twitter.com/MwKAyjB6sC — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 16, 2021

A sample of the roads this morning. Here's a look at SR 2, east of SR 44. pic.twitter.com/MxjMIWYy96 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 16, 2021

4AM: 1,243 crews out all across the state plowing and treating state and US routes outside of municipalities and all interstates. Here are views from Meigs, Williams, Hamilton, and Ashtabula County. Travel remains hazardous, so please stay home if you can. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ja2TkvHk5K — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 16, 2021