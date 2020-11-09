LIVE blog: Referendum on Trump shatters turnout records

Nov. 9, 2020

(WJW) — Saturday, Joe Biden became president-elect. President Donald Trump has still not conceded the race and ballot counts continue throughout the country.

6:45 a.m. update

(AP) — The 2020 presidential election has officially hit the highest turnout in more than 50 years. The turnout rate in last week’s presidential election eclipsed the 61.6% of voting-age Americans who voted in the 2008 election.

It now has the highest turnout rate since 1968. As new votes are still slowly tallied, that rate will continue to creep higher. The election already featured the largest number of votes cast for both the winning candidate and the losing one.

More significantly, a large amount of the country voted. The relatively close result contradicts a longstanding political belief that high turnout will lead to Democratic sweeps.

6:30 a.m. update

BOSTON (AP) — As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to a more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.

Biden on Monday announced a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus. Biden says dealing with the pandemic is “one of the most important battles” his administration will face.

The U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day. The death toll is soaring. Doctors are hopeful Biden can provide a restart and get past political divisions that have distracted the response to the virus.

