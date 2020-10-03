Live Blog: President Trump’s campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Donald Trump is now in the care of staff at Walter Reed medical center following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

He and First Lady Melania Trump announced they had tested positive on Friday, just three days after the presidential debate here in Cleveland.

His doctor, Sean Conley, recommended admission to the hospital out of precaution and shared that Trump is receiving an experimental treatment.

“This evening I am happy to report the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.”

LIVE UPDATES

7:45 a.m. (WJW) — President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fox News. He is now in quarantine and was said to have “mild flu-like symptoms.”

