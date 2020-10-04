Live Blog: President Trump thanks supporters offering well wishes as he recovers from COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Donald Trump is continuing to recover at Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

He and First Lady Melania Trump both announced they had the coronavirus. She is currently resting at home and said to be doing well.

Trump shared a video message from the hospital on Saturday night saying he was starting to feel better and hoped to be back soon.

However, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows noted that the next 48 hours will be critical as the president battles the virus.

“We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery,” Meadows told reporters.

LIVE UPDATES

7:30 a.m. — President Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to thank those who showed up outside Walter Reed to offer their support and well wishes as he battles COVID-19. “Thank you so much!” he wrote.

Thank you so much! https://t.co/UL6P5lRjZI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

