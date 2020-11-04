LIVE Blog: President falsely claims victory as Joe Biden tells supporters to keep the faith

November 4

(WJW) – Americans are waking up without results in the presidential election.

Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina are still counting votes and the races have not been called.

4:30 a.m. update

(WJW) – Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley says they continue to process ballots.

She says due to the large volume of mail-in ballots, they are much further behind than they hoped to be at this time.

3:30 a.m. headlines

(WJW) – President Donald Trump claimed victory in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia in a speech at the White House just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” the president said.

“A very sad group of people, is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it,” he said.

There is no evidence of fraud.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to supporters in Delaware about an hour earlier.

“I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election,” he said.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, and the mail-in vote that it was going to take a while, we’re going to have be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain’t over ‘til every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” he continued.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said at 3 a.m. Wednesday that the state had more than a million votes to count.

Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy.



Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible.



Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory.