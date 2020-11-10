LIVE Blog: President Trump’s team asks for a hand recount of Georgia’s 5 million ballots cast

November 10

7:30 a.m.

(WJW) – Rep. Doug Collins is leading President Trump’s campaign recount team in Georgia.

The election has not been called.

President-elect Joe Biden leads by 11,000 votes.

Republican candidate for Senate Rep. Doug Collins attends an election night watch party in Buford, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Collins is asking for “a comparison of absentee ballots cast and in-person and provisional ballots cast,” a check for ineligible voters, and he’s also asked for a hand count of every ballot cast in the state.

The state had about 5 million voters.

Statewide elected Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said his office is investigating any specific reports of illegal votes, but officials don’t expect to find any significant problems.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

7 a.m.

(WJW) – One week since the general election, President Donald Trump still says it’s not a done deal, as President-elect Joe Biden pushes forward as the 46th president.

The election was called Saturday for Joe Biden when Pennsylvania was declared in his column, bringing him to 290 electoral votes.

North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Alaska remain uncalled.

President Trump is claiming fraud in several states that he lost.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud and many of the cases have been thrown out by the judges who received them.

The U.S. Attorney General William Barr has now prompted the Department of Justice to investigate any voting irregularities.

President Trump has no events scheduled Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden will be speaking about the Affordable Care Act.

Of course, Joe Biden was vice president and helped then-President Barack Obama get the votes needed to pass the law, more commonly known as “Obamacare.”

President-elect Biden will deliver remarks from Delaware Tuesday afternoon on the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The case is going to the Supreme Court.

President-elect Biden will speak about his plan to expand access to health care at an event with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

They’ll hold briefings with transition advisors this afternoon.