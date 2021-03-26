Live blog: Power outages and other weather damage from powerful winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A High Wind Warning is in effect through noon.

It could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles due to powerful wind gusts.

The High Wind Warning and Watches are for Ashland, Ashtabula, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Ottawa counties.

LIVE UPDATES

5:30 a.m. – FirstEnergy reports 25,000 people without power.

Wires down 13600 block of Enterprise Ave. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 26, 2021

5:05 a.m. – FirstEnergy reports 22,000 people without power.

4:50 a.m. – FirstEnergy reports more than 17,000 people without power. The outages are in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Lucas, and Clark counties.

4:30 a.m. – A large tree fell across Sloane Ave at Park Row in Lakewood.

It brought down wires with it.

Sloane is closed from Matthews Ave to Park Row.

Tree / wires down: Sloane Ave closed at Park Row in Lakewood. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 26, 2021

