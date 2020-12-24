Live blog: Parking bans and latest updates on wintery weather

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Wintry weather is moving through Northeast Ohio on Christmas Eve.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Saturday. A storm warning is also in effect for Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Stark and Mahoning counties until 1 p.m. Friday.

That means cities are issuing snow parking bans and we can likely expect snow emergencies in some of the more rural counties. Follow our live blog below for the latest updates on the changing weather conditions and alerts from local law enforcement.

