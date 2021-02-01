Live blog: ODOT works around the clock to treat the roads; where we’re seeing trouble spots Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It doesn’t take much frozen precipitation to cause problems on the roads in Northeast Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has been working around the clock all weekend to treat, scrape and clear the highways.
Monday morning ODOT says it has more than 1200 crews on the roads across the state.
The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph on the I-90 Lake Effect Snow Corridor in Lake County.
OHGO has a long list of trouble spots.
- SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
- IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
- IR 90 @ SR 252
- IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
- IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
- IR 90 @ E. 140th
- IR 271 @ IR 90
- IR 77 @ Killian Rd
- IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
- OH D12 LAK I-90 near 86 #206
- IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.
- US 20 @ Parmly Rd.
- SR 528 @ SR 166
- SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
- SR 528 @ SR 87
- SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45