Live blog: ODOT works around the clock to treat the roads; where we’re seeing trouble spots Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It doesn’t take much frozen precipitation to cause problems on the roads in Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been working around the clock all weekend to treat, scrape and clear the highways.

Monday morning ODOT says it has more than 1200 crews on the roads across the state.

As of 4:30am, we have more than 1,240 crews across a the state patrolling, treating, and plowing roadways this morning. This is the view from one of them on SR 138 in Ross County. Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel and give our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/3hysNbmzvc — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 1, 2021

The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph on the I-90 Lake Effect Snow Corridor in Lake County.

OHGO has a long list of trouble spots.

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 90 @ E. 140 th

IR 271 @ IR 90

IR 77 @ Killian Rd

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

OH D12 LAK I-90 near 86 #206

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.

US 20 @ Parmly Rd.

SR 528 @ SR 166

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 528 @ SR 87

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

LIVE UPDATES

Crews continue to work on overhead sign that was hit. https://t.co/eYyZOPWMpX — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 1, 2021

Car slid off exit ramp 277W at S. Main. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 1, 2021

77N now CLOSED at Portage St https://t.co/DVpZwClQZV — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 1, 2021