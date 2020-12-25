Live blog: ODOT working to treat roads as snow continues to fall, parking bans in effect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Residents here in Northeast Ohio are waking up to a lot of snow this Christmas with more expected throughout the day.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull. It will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Saturday.
ODOT is working to treat the roads and some cities now have parking bans in place. Keep an eye on our live blog as we provide continuous updates from officials.
