Live Blog: ODOT working to keep roads clear, parking bans issued for some cities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory remains in effect for multiple counties here in Northeast Ohio on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the counties include: Ashland, Carroll, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

The advisory is set to expire at 10 p.m. tonight with up to 7 inches possible in some areas.

In the meantime, ODOT is working to keep the roads clear and parking bans have been issued.

FOX 8 will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.