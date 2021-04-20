Live video: Black Lives Matter supporters on Public Square

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Local coverage of the the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

A jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests.

6:10 p.m. update:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement on the verdict.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement on the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/i4LEIHoZcC — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2021

5:55 p.m. update:

Local Black Lives Matter activists gathered in Public Square in downtown Cleveland after the verdict was read.

“The word of God says God loves justice and today justice was served,” one woman said. “Justice was served for our brother George Floyd, justice was served for his family, for his daughter.”

5:52 p.m. update:

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:

“What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man—he nearly killed the hope of justice. The jury called it murder, and restored that hope. Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing.”

5:50 p.m. update:

The Cleveland Cavaliers had this to say after the verdict:

“The horrific images of George Floyd’s murder still ring true and clear in our minds and today’s verdict represents an important measure of justice for he and his family. We will continue our deep desire and commitment to see and support equality, compassion, respect, unity, healing and peace for all. Especially in moments when it might be the most difficult to achieve.”

5:40 p.m. update:

The city of Cleveland released a statement.

The City of Cleveland releases a statement regarding the Minnesota verdict.



View today’s full update: https://t.co/LiJWR5Hs0s pic.twitter.com/SB7ma7JbxY — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) April 20, 2021

5:20 p.m. update:

The mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center was temporarily suspended Tuesday evening because of the verdict in the Chauvin trial.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the community members as well as all of the civilian and military personnel administering the vaccines and operating the site,” the Ohio National Guard said in a news release on Tuesday.

The mass vaccination scheduling center will contact those impacted by the closure to reschedule. You can also call 1-866-982-1979 to reschedule appointments at an alternate location.

It is expected to open as normal on Wednesday.