CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are lingering snow showers Thursday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is patrolling the roads to treat any possible slick spots.

ODOT says it has more than 800 crews out across the state.

As of 3am, we have nearly 880 crews on the road across the state. This is the view from a dash cam in a plow truck on SR-7 near Clarington in Monroe County. Please give all our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/z7AqpkQjn4 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 17, 2020

The leftover snow shouldn’t cause any big problems, but that often changes when traffic picks up after even a small weather event.

School closings and delays

We’ll keep you updated on any issues as they happen with live updates below.

Live updates

Possible car into ravine, MLK /E. 105. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 17, 2020

271S before Mayfield the local lanes – Police with a semi from an earlier fire. Unloading/loading product, then will need a tow. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 17, 2020