LIVE Blog: Joe Biden to Ohio, PA; President Trump plans five rallies in key states

November 2, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re at the end of a long election season.

Monday marks the final day to vote early in Ohio.

Polls are open with limited hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The U.S. Elections Project estimates more than 94 million people have voted early.

In Ohio about 2.9 million people have already cast a ballot.

5:30 a.m. headlines

(WJW) – President Donald Trump will hold multiple campaign events in several battleground states today.

He’ll leave Miami Monday morning.

His first rally is planned for Fayetteville, North Carolina. He’ll also hold campaign events in Avoca, Pennsylvania, Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He won’t be back at the White House until 1:30 a.m. on Election Day.

Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden have an event planned in Cleveland Monday.

He’ll also hold events in Beaver County and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.