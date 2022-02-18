Live blog: Ice-covered roads, schools closed

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is waking up to a slippery, ice-covered start to the weekend.

Yesterday’s rain and ice were reinforced with a freeze overnight. It is sitting underneath the snow that fell while most people were sleeping.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is out in force, as are city crews, to get those roads safe to travel.

Follow live updates below on the weather’s impact across Northeast Ohio.

4:30 a.m.

ODOT says more than 650 crews are treating the roads

Accumulations so far have been ice, sleet and snow

More than 6,800 FirstEnergy customers are without power

Expect lane closures on I-80 West (Ohio Turnpike) beyond I-77 to I-71, due to a crash

Speeds have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County