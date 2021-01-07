Live blog: Pentagon activates 6,200 National Guard members

WASHINGTON (WJW/AP) — There is a heavy police presence at the Capitol a day after a violent mob stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Wednesday began as a day of reckoning for President Donald Trump’s attempt to cling to power, as Congress took up the certification of Biden’s victory.

A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies. Streets in the District of Columbia were quiet Thursday morning.

9:50 a.m. update:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has formally activated roughly 6,200 members of the National Guard from six northeastern states to help support the Capitol Police and other law enforcement in Washington in the wake of the deadly riot Wednesday that rocked the U.S. Capitol.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller signed orders activating the National Guard from Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland for up to 30 days. A defense official said the goal is to have Guard members help secure the U.S. Capitol and the surrounding area through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Guard members are arriving over the next several days. A total of 6,200 have been activated, but the exact number of troops that will actually get to the city may be less than that, depending on who is available in each state. The Guard won’t be armed, but will have riot gear and protective clothing, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide troop details.

9:25 a.m. update:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how police handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol. The Democratic chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, California congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, says the breach “raises grave security concerns” and that her committee will work with House and Senate leaders to review the police response and preparedness.

