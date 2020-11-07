LIVE Blog: Four days after the election the presidential race is still too close to call

November 7

(WJW) – Ballots are still being counted Saturday in states that will determine the outcome of the presidential election.

8:45 a.m. update

(NewsNation NOW) – Joe Biden has a lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada, whereas Trump has the lead in North Carolina and Alaska.

More votes are expected to come down from Pennsylvania on Saturday. There is an intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 28,000 votes Saturday morning.

Nevada is expected to release another batch of ballots in Las Vegas’ Clark County at noon (ET) on Saturday. The county is expected to be done counting this weekend. It is Nevada’s most populous county, accounting for 75% of the state’s population. As of 7 a.m. ET Biden had a lead of more than 22,000 votes over the president.

In Georgia, Biden had a narrow lead over Trump by a little more than 4,000 votes with 99% of the vote counted.

Trump had a lead of more than 54,00 votes over Biden in Alaska with half of the votes counted.

In North Carolina, the president held a sizable lead over his Democratic challenger by more than 75,000 votes.

Another batch of votes are expected on Saturday at 11 a.m. (ET) in Maricopa County, Arizona. The Associated Press has already called that race to Biden.

8:30 a.m. update

Here are the states that remain uncalled:

Georgia

Nevada

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Alaska

Former Vice President Joe Biden needs one of these states to be declared to become the President-elect.

Biden has 264 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214.