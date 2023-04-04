(WJW) – Former President Donald Trump is planning to give remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday night after returning from his court arraignment in New York.

Trump returned to Florida after pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges in connection to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

This is the first time a U.S. president has been charged in a criminal matter, making it an unprecedented moment in American history.

Follow along with live blog posts on Trump’s remarks below:

7:45 p.m. – A crowd is gathering at Mar-a-Lago ahead of Trump’s remarks. He’s set to speak at 8:15 p.m.