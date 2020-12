CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The first major snow event in Northeast Ohio is underway.

Rain turned to snow overnight, and people are waking up to several inches of snow and strong winds.

Lake effect will impact many communities through Wednesday morning.

Follow below for live updates on weather, traffic, and other issues affecting Northeast Ohio.

LIVE UPDATES

5:14 a.m. – Sandusky County has issued a snow emergency. More information here.

W. 150 ramp to 71 S closed. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 1, 2020

71 S at W. 130 accident — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 1, 2020

480W near RIdge, accident. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 1, 2020

Multiple trees, wires down in Geauga Co, due to wind & heavy snow. Fallen limbs may end up covered in snow on roadways. Do not go out today unless you absolutely must. @NWSCLE — chardonfire (@chardonfire) December 1, 2020

Wires Down – Allynd Blvd; City of Chardon Type: Wires Down – Low hanging wires over road.@NWSCLE — chardonfire (@chardonfire) December 1, 2020

Driving is not optimal. Roads are slick and slushy. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 1, 2020