Live blog: Trump continues to question ballots in Philadelphia, Detroit

8:55 a.m. update:

(WJW)– President Donald Trump tweeted a quote from attorney Jonathan Turley, questioning the validity of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia and Detroit.

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

….Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline. It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots. When you talk about systemic problems, it’s about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

….how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the ENTIRE ELECTION – And what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philladelphia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

…and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly).” @JonathanTurley — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

8:45 a.m. update:

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, control of the U.S. Senate likely won’t be decided until January. Neither party is expected to be able to reach a majority before that. The tally is now 48 Republicans and 48 Democrats, with two Georgia races headed to a Jan. 5 runoff. Two other races in North Carolina and Alaska are still too early to call, but even if they were won by Republicans it wouldn’t be enough. Republicans need 51 now to lock a majority, because the vice president of the party in the White House — which will be Kamala Harris — serves as a tie breaker. That sets up a showdown in Georgia.

8:15 a.m. update:

(AP) — World leaders are cheering Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president as a chance to fortify democracy and cooperation on climate change, the coronavirus and other problems. Trump has yet to concede defeat, but Western and Asian allies say they want a fresh start after four years of “American First” policies, withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and disdain for NATO and the World Health Organization. In Asia, a region on edge about the strategic ambitions of China’s ruling Communist Party, the elected leaders of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan invoked “shared values” with Washington and expressed hope for close relations. There’s no immediate official reaction from Beijing, which is mired in conflicts with the Trump administration over trade, security and technology.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: