Live blog: Curfew remains in effect for Cleveland after violent weekend protests

June 2, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The city is still cleaning up, and a curfew is in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday after violent protests in downtown Cleveland.

Yours Truly, downtown Cleveland

It all started with a demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. It began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Several businesses including CVS, Colossal Cupcakes, and the Indians Team Shop were broken into. Some businesses were heavily damaged. Several vehicles were set on fire, and some officers were injured.

There have been nearly 100 arrests in the protest.

6 a.m. update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — All streets leading into Cleveland have police checkpoints, including in parts of Ohio City, and all exit ramps from highways will be closed until the city’s curfew expires at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

People living downtown can show valid ID to be permitted past barricades. Contractors and private security guards are also allowed, as well as anyone with appointments at any of the local hospitals.

Those who work in any other capacity are asked to stay away from downtown. Businesses have been told to remain closed.

RTA’s office remains closed, and some bus routes have also been adjusted.

What you need to know about #CLE's curfew restrictions. View Mayor Jackson's Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest): https://t.co/SU48Lkl2op pic.twitter.com/xPPpDrPkKw — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) June 1, 2020

TRAFFIC CLOSURES: Per the request of the City of CLEVELAND the following ramps are all CLOSED. I-90 WESTBOUND between E.55th St. to W. 14th AND I-90 EASTBOUND between W.25th AND Lakeside Ave. PLEASE RESPECT the BARRICADES!! All closures in place through 8p.m. June 2. pic.twitter.com/LeNJUOUoLz — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) June 1, 2020

