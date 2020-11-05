LIVE Blog: Here’s how many remaining votes are left to be counted in states that haven’t been called

November 5

6:30 a.m.

AP results so far in states that have not been called in the presidential election.

Nevada – Biden leads with more than 7600 votes with 75% reporting (76,000 votes remain uncounted)

Georgia – Trump leads with more than 22,500 votes with 98% reporting (100,000 votes remain uncounted)

Pennsylvania – Trump leads with more than 164,000 votes with 89% reporting (350,000 votes remain uncounted)

North Carolina – Trump leads with more than 76,000 votes with 94% reporting (116,000 votes remain uncounted)

6 a.m. headlines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW/AP) – The electoral vote remains unchanged from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden needs one state to fall to his side to reach 270 and become the President-elect and the 46th President of the United States.

The Associated Press has the electoral vote at Biden’s 264 to President Trump’s 214.

Ballots that remain uncounted in Nevada (6), Georgia (16), Pennsylvania (20) and North Carolina (15) will determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Alaska (3) is also still counting.

Yesterday as his path to 270 narrowed, President Donald Trump’s campaign put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks: attacking the integrity of the voting process.

The president’s campaign filed legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, claiming the campaign doesn’t have enough access to ballot processing and counting and also questioning the validity of absentee ballots.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted.

In addition, Trump’s campaign also announced that it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, where the president lost by more than 20,000 votes.

The lawsuits the Trump campaign filed in Michigan and Pennsylvania also call for a temporary halt in counting until it is given “meaningful” access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

Trump supporters swarmed counting sites in Arizona, which has been called for Biden, Philadelphia, and Detroit, with chants to “stop the count.”

“Everyone should want all the votes to be counted, whether they were mailed or cast in person,” said the statement signed by Clint Hickman, the GOP chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and Democratic Supervisor Steve Gallardo. “An accurate vote takes time. … This is evidence of democracy, not fraud.”

The Georgia lawsuit filed in Chatham County asks a judge to ensure the state laws are being followed on absentee ballots.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge noted security measures in place to uphold the integrity of the vote.

While President Trump has not made any public appearances since early Wednesday, he’s continued to tweet information flagged as false on Twitter.

He has no public events scheduled Thursday.

Vice President Biden held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, saying that the math was there to make him the next President of the United States.

“Once this election is finalized and behind us, it will be time to do what we have always done as Americans, to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us … to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation,” Biden said. “I know this won’t be easy. I’m not naïve, neither of us are. I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our county on so many things, but I also know this as well, to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.”

“Now, every vote must be counted,” Biden said. “No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.”

Thousands of protesters demanding a complete vote count took to streets in Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and San Diego.