LIVE Blog: Countdown to Election Day in Ohio and across the country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – America will elect a president in one week.

Early voting runs through November 2 in Ohio, and the numbers show more people than ever have been taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballot before Election Day.

In the most recent data released a week ago from the Secretary of State’s Office, 1.1 million people had already voted in Ohio.

The U.S. Elections Project estimates that number is now upwards of 2.1 million.

That is the trend around the nation.

NPR reports 62-million people have already voted with several days of early voting left.

The U.S. Elections Project estimates that is 45% of the total number of people who voted in 2016.

6 a.m. headlines

(WJW) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska Tuesday.

He’ll end the day in Las Vegas.

Vice President Mike Pence has events scheduled in North and South Carolina.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Biden in Florida.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris has events planned in Nevada.