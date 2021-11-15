Live blog: Coach Stefanski speaks after Browns 45-7 loss to Patriots

Video: Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt talks Baker, Chubb and what’s next for Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After Sunday’s painful loss to the New England Patriots, the Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is sharing this thoughts on what went wrong and offering some insight as the team moves forward for next week’s game.

Troy Hill was diagnosed with a neck sprain and is cleared to travel back to Cleveland on Monday.

Can Baker Mayfield keep playing through his injuries? Coach Stefanski says he’s fighting through it and taking advice from Browns medical staff

There’s no update on the status of running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton after testing positive for COVID-19

The Browns have plenty to review and correct following a difficult defeat in New England — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2021

The team says it’ll take some time to review all of their errors – save for the Browns’ first drive of the game that earned them their lone touchdown.

“We got our butts kicked,” Stefanski said after the game. “We got outcoached in every phase, outplayed in every phase. It was very disappointing. I’m very disappointed in myself, the players, the coaches. It was not a good outing.”

In a postgame press conference, QB Baker Mayfield says they need to take it one week at a time and find ways to win each week.

Myles Garrett admits they didn’t make adjustments when needed, “as in, they kept scoring and we weren’t countering that.”

The Browns play the Detroit Lions next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.