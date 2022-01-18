Live blog: Closures and updates as Northeast Ohio digs out from major snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People across Northeast Ohio are trying to get back on track and dig out from 2 feet of snow in some places.

Many schools won’t be reopening Tuesday, with the roads still dicey for buses.

Patches of pavement are beginning to be visible on main roads, but many neighborhoods need a lot of work to be driveable.

Live Updates

5:00 a.m. – Wayne County has been downgraded to a Level 1 snow emergency. Check the list.

4:40 a.m. – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says 760 plows are out Tuesday morning.

4:37 a.m. – RTA has not said any lines will be closed today. Service was temporarily suspended Monday, leaving people stranded. We’re monitoring updates here.