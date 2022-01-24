Live blog: Crashes cause lane restrictions on I-480

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Snow will continue through Monday evening’s commute, making for slick conditions.

The last-moving clipper system will bring widespread snow across Northeast Ohio. The additional accumulation will be followed by days of sub-zero wind chills.

3 p.m. update:

A series of crashes is causing lane restrictions on Interstate 480. The right lane is blocked on I-480 east beyond US 42/Ridge Road to state Route 94/State Road because of a crash. Drivers should expect lane closures on I-480 east at state Route 17/Granger Road to state Route 14/Broadway Avenue. The right lane is blocked on I-480 west beyond state Route 8/Northfield Road to Lee Road.

2:30 p.m. update:

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it has 1,029 crews still out clearing highways across the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral