Live blog: Crashes cause lane restrictions on I-480

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Snow will continue through Monday evening’s commute, making for slick conditions.

The last-moving clipper system will bring widespread snow across Northeast Ohio. The additional accumulation will be followed by days of sub-zero wind chills.

3 p.m. update:

A series of crashes is causing lane restrictions on Interstate 480. The right lane is blocked on I-480 east beyond US 42/Ridge Road to state Route 94/State Road because of a crash. Drivers should expect lane closures on I-480 east at state Route 17/Granger Road to state Route 14/Broadway Avenue. The right lane is blocked on I-480 west beyond state Route 8/Northfield Road to Lee Road.

2:30 p.m. update:

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it has 1,029 crews still out clearing highways across the state.