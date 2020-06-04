Live Blog: Cleveland curfew lifted for the day; attorney asks courts to keep city from enforcing further curfews

June 4, 2020

Looting at CVS in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The city is still cleaning up after violent protests in downtown Cleveland.

It all started with a demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. It began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Several businesses including CVS, Colossal Cupcakes, and the Indians Team Shop were broken into. Some businesses were heavily damaged. Several vehicles were set on fire, and some officers were injured.

Cleveland West 6th Starbucks still boarded up and closed. @yourstrulytweet at Playhouse might be able to reopen today after clean-up from Saturday's damage. — staceyfreyfox8 (@staceyfreyfox8) June 4, 2020

There have been over 100 arrests in the Cleveland protests.

Downtown Cleveland clean-up

7 a.m. update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Wednesday night was another peaceful night in Cleveland and the start to what many hope will be another day of business as usual downtown.

The curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday, but will go back into effect between 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. Curfews are still in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The city hasn’t announced whether curfews will be in effect this weekend.

Local attorney Mark Ondrejech has filed a complaint challenging the curfew and asking courts to issue a temporary restraining order against Mayor Frank Jackson and other city leaders from implementing further curfews.

The complaint claims that the extended curfew violates citizens’ rights and that Jackson doesn’t have the right to impose it.

***Click here to read the full complaint***

The city of Cleveland has released the following statement on the filing:

“This evening, a Complaint and Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order was filed in Federal Court asking the Court to immediately restrain the City and others from implementing and enforcing any further curfews in the City of Cleveland. The City will respond to this action in Court. We have no further comment at this time.”

