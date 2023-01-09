CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are speaking out Monday afternoon after the decision to fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

The decision came less than 24 hours after the Browns’ disappointing season ended with a 28-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Updates from the 3:30 p.m. press conference will be available here.

Berry: We were just too inconsistent this season… We’re looking forward to making the necessary changes to play good football.

Stefanski: We’re determined to put in the work in this off-season.

Stefanski: I have tons of respect for Joe… He’s a great man, but I just felt like this was the right decision for our team.

Stefanski: I’ll spend a lot of time with the candidates, but it’s important to get feedback from everyone.

Stefanksi: I believe in our core of players.

Stefanski: I try to be involved in all three sides of the ball. When we find the right people… I think it’s important that I set our coaches up for success.

Berry: Our goal is to provide as much talent as possible… Our pursuit of good players, there’s not going to be a limit.

Stefanski: This is a process that we have to stay true to… I want to make sure we remain true to it and meet with these candidates.

Stefanski: Just my conversation with our players, we all share in this. No coaches and players can hide from it. We all share in it and when appropriate, we’ve got to find ways to perform better.

The Browns defense struggled all season, so it only made sense for the team to make a change after very little improvement, especially in the run game. The Browns were one of the worst teams in the league in stopping the run.

Woods’ tenure with the Browns lasted for three seasons. He was hired by Stefanski in the winter of 2020.

The Browns made the playoffs that season, but after that, the team and defense progressively got worse.

Earlier, Stefanski issued the following statement:

“I’d like to thank Joe for his hard work and dedication in his three seasons as our defensive coordinator. I will always have the utmost respect for Joe, the person, and the coach. Unfortunately, we didn’t perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all share in that responsibility. We all wish Joe and his family the best in the future.”

The players were told about the firing when they arrived at the facility Monday morning, on a day where they cleaned out their lockers and took part in exit interviews.

FOX 8’s John Sabol spoke with some players about this season’s defense.

“I would say that at certain moments of the game, we didn’t need to trick ourselves, trying to trick the other team. Maybe we could just get up, line our cleats to the ground and make plays because that’s when we’re at our best,” John Johnson III said. “We need a calmness out there.”

“Had a lot of games where we had a lot of great plays, but those two mistakes can cost you a game, so it’s really just trying to find a way to stay consistent throughout a whole entire game,” said Greg Newsome II.

So, where do the Browns go from here? They already have permission to start interviewing candidates. So far, that list includes Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Steelers senior assistant Brian Flores and Titans senior assistant Jim Schwartz.

The Browns ended the season with a 7-10 record.