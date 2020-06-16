Live Blog: Akron leaders announce $45,000 reward for information in 18-year-old’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – City of Akron leaders held a press conference today, following the murder of an 18-year-old over the weekend.

Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that Na’kia Crawford’s family is donating up to $20,000 to Crime Stoppers for anyone who has more information about the murder. The CEO of Summa Health, Cliff Deveny, also offered an additional $25,000 to that reward, for a total of $45,000.

Crawford, a recent graduate from North High School, was shot and killed around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West North and North Howard streets. She was reportedly running errands with her grandmother. She had stopped at a red light when a vehicle came up alongside her car. A suspect or suspects from that vehicle reportedly shot multiple bullets into the teen’s car.

The Akron Police Department is currently searching for more information having to do with the incident, including any and all video evidence and any other witnesses who may not yet have stepped forward.

Akron police released photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved with Crawford’s murder. It appears to be a black sedan with tinted windows.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

“Na’kia Crawford was a young woman who deserved a life and a future. She was a recent high school graduate, preparing to start the next chapter of her story at Central State University,” Mayor Horrigan said, in a news release on Monday.

“I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Na’kia Crawford’s life mattered,” Horrigan said.