LIVE blog: Battleground blitz in final days of 2020 election

October 30, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are just four days left until the general election. On November 3, voters will decide who will lead the country for the next four years. In addition to the presidency, 35 U.S. Senate seats and all 435 U.S. House seats will be decided.

Early voting in Ohio continues through November 2.

6 a.m. headlines

(WJW) – In the final days of the 2020 election season, both candidates will be hitting battleground states to seal their path to 270.

Vice President Joe Biden has events planned in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Both states voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Iowa has 6 electoral votes. Wisconsin has 10.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee, is scheduled to hold multiple events in Texas Friday.

Texas hasn’t voted Democratic since 1976, but experts say the state is in play this year.

More than 8 million people in the state have already cast a ballot.

Texas has 38 electoral votes.

President Donald Trump will travel to three states Friday.

He’s scheduled rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Minnesota voted for Sen. Hillary Clinton in 2016 but not by much.

A Republican hasn’t won the state since 1972.

The president’s team believes the state is in play this year.

President Trump visited Minnesota twice last month.

The Trump campaign and Republican legislative candidates in the state have petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court to separate all mailed ballots received after Election Day in case of legal challenges.