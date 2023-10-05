CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy who they said is a “danger to the public.”

Antonio Baker, 17, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and for multiple shootings, including a murder at Arbor Park Village apartments on Sept. 20, said county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott at a Thursday afternoon media briefing.

In the span of five weeks, Baker has shot three people, O’Malley said.

Authorities showed video of the Sept. 20 shooting, showing the 22-year-old victim riding away on a bicycle. The suspects fired 27 shots, including with an assault weapon, O’Malley said. The victim tried to run, but died there, he said.

“We need the public’s cooperation and we need to locate him or it is very likely there will be more people in the city of Cleveland who lose their lives, or Mr. Baker may lose his life,” said O’Malley.

Authorities believe Baker is in the area of Arbor Park, where the Sept. 20 shooting happened. Elliott urged Baker to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Marshals’ hotline at 1-866-4-WANTED (866-492-6833). Reward money is available “if you provide the right tip,” Elliott said.

The suspects in the Sept. 20 shooting are believed to be 17-year-old Baker, 18-year-old Bryce Tanksley and a 15-year-old.

U.S. Marshals attempted to apprehend Baker on Monday, when he came to a local hospital seeking treatment for his own gunshot wound. He fled when he spotted police, O’Malley said. Marshals then canvassed the area for the next two days, at the county’s request.

Then on Wednesday night, the 15-year-old was killed at King Kennedy North High Rise along East 59th Street, O’Malley said. The investigation into the teen’s death continues, he said.

“What it did was highlight the fact that we need to get Antonio Baker off the street before he is either shot or kills somebody,” O’Malley said.

U.S. Marshals arrested Tanksley Thursday morning on an aggravated murder charge along Lundy Avenue in Cleveland, Elliott said.

Baker is also believed to have been the shooter in two attempted murders in August, one along East 49th Street and another along Woodland Avenue. Each of the victims was shot multiple times, O’Malley said.

“This senseless violence continues to escalate. The proliferation of guns, the availability of guns, the comfort that juveniles have when using weapons continues to plague our community,” O’Malley said.

“Juveniles with guns are far more dangerous than adults with guns.”

