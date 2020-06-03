Live blog: Aftermath of Cleveland’s violent protest, more than 100 people arrested

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a look at the cleanup in downtown Cleveland.

6 A.M. UPDATE

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland reports more than 100 people have been arrested in connection to violence and looting following protests Saturday in Cleveland.

Looting and tear gas at the CVS in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/t0aEIRllH6 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 31, 2020

Protests started peacefully in the afternoon.

a look at the downtown Cleveland protest from above: pic.twitter.com/HWrqtJGHlY — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) May 30, 2020

After several hours, some people in the crowd resorted to violence, tearing apart storefronts downtown and setting police cars on fire.

The Cleveland Division of Police reports the people arrested are charged with aggravated robbery, vandalism, and curfew violations.

In a press release, police say they are monitoring activities associated with the violent demonstrations and that they’re working closely with the Ohio National Guard and other law enforcement agencies.

Investigators are still looking for other people who participated in the violence who are not in custody.

Just got this video of people smashing the windows at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue. Was told the staff stayed in the bathroom while people took everything. pic.twitter.com/B7Qai1x8H3 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 30, 2020

Police are asking anyone who has video or pictures to upload it here.

Police say investigators continue to review hours of video recorded by officers’ body cameras.

The City of Cleveland has a curfew in effect for the Central Business District and the W. 25th Market District from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The curfew is set to expire June 5.

You can read the Proclamation of Civil Emergency here.

City leaders are reviewing whether to put a new curfew in place for the weekend.

Cleveland mayor says the curfew could be extended to the weekend. They are looking at the situation daily. Police Chief says keeping the city safe is top priority . — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) June 2, 2020

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson are holding a virtual townhall Thursday, June 4.

It starts at 5:45 p.m.

Residents can ask questions regarding public safety and the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can register here.

The protests are in response to death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd died Monday, May 25, when an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

The officer has been arrested. Many are calling for other officers who were part of the incident to be arrested as well.

