LIVE BLOG: A look at the days leading up to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis following Cleveland debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus just three days after the presidential debate held in Cleveland.

LIVE UPDATES

6:52 a.m. Gov. Mike DeWine offered “prayers and best wishes” to the president and first lady

6:35 a.m. There are reports Joe Biden will be tested for coronavirus Friday

The announcement came after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

Hicks traveled with the president on to Cleveland for the presidential debates Tuesday, and then to several rallies in Minnesota Wednesday.

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, everyone in the audience received a COVID-19 test.

The candidates did not shake hands and were spaced apart for social distancing, based on advice from the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic is advising the commission for coronavirus safety for all presidential debates.

The Clinic has not released a statement at this time.

If the tests used at Tuesday’s debate provided accurate results, that would mean the president and first lady became infected after the event.

The president’s children were also in attendance.

Prior to the debate, President Trump spent some time in a hotel room preparing for the evening.

Hope Hicks began feeling ill on Wednesday and reportedly had mild symptoms.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The World Health Organization says it takes five or six days on average from when someone is infected until symptoms show, but it can take 14 days.

Hicks also traveled with the president to multiple events over the weekend.

President Trump tweeted about the results Friday morning, saying he and Melania Trump were starting quarantine.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The two will be quarantining at the White House.

All travel has been cleared from the president’s schedule, including multiple campaign stops this weekend.

The president’s schedule for tomorrow has been cleared of all travel and he will hold a phone call meeting related to covid-19 and seniors which is all the more significant given the Trumps’ diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/df3uwggNl4 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 2, 2020

The president is scheduled to hold a phone call Friday on COVID-19 support to seniors.

Presumably, everyone in the president’s inner circle will be tested.

It’s not clear what the president’s coronavirus test will mean for the other debates.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15, which falls within the 14-day quarantine period.

Vice President Joe Biden has not released a statement on the president’s positive test.

It is also not known how frequently Biden’s camp tests for coronavirus.

If President Trump became too ill to lead the country, Vice President Mike Pence be placed in charge.

Pence was reportedly with the president at the White House on Wednesday.

If Pence also became too ill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is next in command.