LIVE blog: 6 days until election; here’s where the candidates will spend them

(WJW) – America will decide the future of the U.S. House, Senate, and the presidency in six days on November 3.

2.2 million people in Ohio have cast their ballot early, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

69.5 million have voted early across the nation.

That’s more than half the total number of people who voted in 2016.

Early voting in Ohio runs through November 2.

6:30 a.m. headlines

President Donald Trump has events planned in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida Wednesday.

The president lost Nevada in 2016 and is working to keep Arizona and Florida red.

Vice President Mike Pence will hold campaign events in Wisconsin, another state that President Trump held in 2016.

Donald Trump Jr. has several rallies planned in Florida.

Eric Trump has campaign stops in Columbus and Tipp City.

Vice President Joe Biden will spend the day at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

He is meeting with public health experts about the pandemic.

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris will hold two rallies in Nevada.