Live Blog: #5 Ohio State faces Nebraska on the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State hopes to continue its six-game win streak when it takes on Nebraska at 12:00 EST.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State’s leading receiver, is unavailable for the game but the rest of the Buckeyes starting lineup is in tact in Lincoln.

You can follow along with live updates of the game below:

1st Quarter

Ohio State fails to convert on 4th and 1 from the Nebraska 43-yard line.

Nebraska attempts a 45-yard field goal but it’s wide left.

C.J. Stroud is intercepted inside the red zone. The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers are tied 0-0 midway through the first quarter.

Jack Sawyer and Ronnie Hickman each get a sack on Nebraska’s third drive.