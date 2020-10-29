LIVE blog: 5 days away from the presidential election, Florida is a key focus for both candidates

(WJW) – In five days the polls will close, and the 2020 election season will be behind us.

In addition to electing a president, voters will decide all 435 US House Seats and 35 US Senate races.

Early voting in Ohio runs through November 2.

The U.S. Elections Project estimates that 2,457,286 people in Ohio have voted early.

If you’re one of the millions who has already cast a ballot, you can track it here.

The election is Tuesday, November 3.

5:30 a.m. headlines

(WJW) – Both presidential candidates will spend part of the day in Florida.

The state holds a crucial 29 electoral votes. 270 is the benchmark for winning the presidency.

Joe Biden and President Trump will hold rallies in Tampa.

First Lady Melania Trump will also be traveling with the president today.

President Trump also has a rally planned in North Carolina.

That state has 15 electoral votes.

Trump won both North Carolina and Florida in 2016.