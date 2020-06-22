Black Lives Matter mural marks beginning of E. 93rd St. renovations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A transformation is underway on a portion of E. 93rd Street on Cleveland’s east side.

Artists are working with residents, Graffiti Art, R.A.K.E., City Councilman Blaine Griffin, and the City of Cleveland to paint a Black Lives Matter mural.

It is being painted on the street on East 93rd between Bessemer and Heath.

That area is closed to traffic Monday.

road closed today around e 93/Bessemer in Cleveland where artists have been working on a massive Black Lives Matter street mural — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 22, 2020

The mural is part of a bigger plan called “Elevate the East.”

“It is my vision to make the E. 93rd St. Corridor the most impressive artistic corridor in the City of Cleveland,” Councilman Griffin said in a press release.

