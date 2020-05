BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Dalya Berezovsky is a cancer survivor.

Her mother says she was born with cancer, so celebrating a birthday is a very big deal in their family.

This year Dalya will be turning 15.

Her mother Wendy organized a birthday parade due to social distancing.

The parade is running from Hilltop Elementary School to the Berezovsky home.

The Berezovskys also run a nonprofit that donates new pajamas to kids in the hospital.

