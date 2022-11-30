WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – President Joe Biden attended the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting in President’s Park Wednesday evening.

According to the National Park Service, the holiday tradition started when President Calvin Coolidge decorated a 48-foot Balsam Fir with 2,500 electric bulbs on Christmas Eve of 1923.

This year, the ceremony featured performances from LL Cool J, Shania Twain and more.

The ceremony kicked off at 5:30 p.m.

After the lighting, the tree will be open to the public from December 2 through January 1. Learn more here.