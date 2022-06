CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a Beach Hazard statement Thursday.

The alert is for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula lakeshore counties. It’s in effect until 4 p.m. According to NWS wind and waves will cause currents on the lakeshore. NWS suggests that people not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore.